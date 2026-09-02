Mexican soldiers kill cartel boss with $3m US bounty on his head
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
El Mencho headed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered one of the most dangerous criminal organisations in Mexico. Before his death, he was the country’s most wanted criminal, responsible for widespread drug trafficking and violence.
The National Guard is primarily composed of state-controlled troops that respond to major emergencies such as natural disasters, civil unrest, or large-scale protests.
The move comes after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington DC on Wednesday, leaving them seriously injured.
The Chicago-based US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit also ruled that the force could remain under federal control for now.
California and Oregon sought the temporary restraining order after the president sent guard members from California to Oregon earlier in the day.
The protest, organized by the activist group Refuse Fascism, drew hundreds who gathered at Dupont Circle before marching down Connecticut Avenue
This comes in the wake of two days of intense demonstrations in Los Angeles sparked by opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.