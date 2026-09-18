Corridors of Justice
National Police Service Commission takes IG Kanja fight over police hiring to Court of Appeal
A three-judge Court of Appeal bench will deliver its decision on October 16 after hearing arguments from both sides.
A three-judge Court of Appeal bench will deliver its decision on October 16 after hearing arguments from both sides.
The former Vice President also weighed in on concerns raised by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina over claims that TSC recruitment letters were being issued through unofficial channels.
Law enforcement sources and witnesses said the officer had reportedly trailed the woman to the premises before carrying out the attack.
On May 22, a fresh notice appeared in the local dailies inviting new applications for both positions, with no explanation for the reversal.