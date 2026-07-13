Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NDMA

All counties remain in normal drought category, NDMA says
News

All counties remain in normal drought category, NDMA says

NDMA Chief Executive Hared Adan said the country's drought status remains stable and is expected to remain normal until the end of July. However, he cautioned that changing conditions could see some counties move into the alert category in the coming months, underscoring the need for continued preparedness.

By