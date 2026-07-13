State releases Sh1.8 billion to support vulnerable households in eight counties
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
NDMA Chief Executive Hared Adan said the country's drought status remains stable and is expected to remain normal until the end of July. However, he cautioned that changing conditions could see some counties move into the alert category in the coming months, underscoring the need for continued preparedness.
Kenya continues to import large quantities of essential commodities including wheat, rice, edible oils and sugar, while yellow maize is also brought in from time to time to cover shortages during dry spells and stabilise supply.
Commissioned on Thursday by Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority, (NDMA), the initiative also introduces solar-powered systems and automated dispensing, improving efficiency, public health and resilience in a region frequently affected by water scarcity and prolonged dry periods.
The funds cover the December 2025 and January 2026 payment cycles for households in Mandera, Turkana, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo, and Samburu counties. In addition, the February 2026 payment cycle for Mandera County—currently the hardest hit—is included in the release.
Through the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), 132,780 vulnerable families in Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Samburu, Tana River, Garissa, and Isiolo will receive assistance.
NDMA Chief Executive Officer Hared Adan confirmed that the funds have been disbursed to 132,779 households in Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa, and Tana River counties.
NDMA CEO Lt. Col. (Rtd) Hared Adan urged households with payment delays to update details at nearby banks to access stipends.