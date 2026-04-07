News
Matt Baugh appointed new UK High Commissioner to Kenya
Baugh will succeed Neil Wigan, who has been reassigned to another role within the Diplomatic Service.
Baugh will succeed Neil Wigan, who has been reassigned to another role within the Diplomatic Service.
Ruto praised the warm and strong ties between Kenya and the United Kingdom, saying the relationship covers key areas such as security and trade
The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin says a united approach among nations is required in order to tackle the global threat of terrorism to nations.