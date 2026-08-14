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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

non-executive directors

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board
News

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board

KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.

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