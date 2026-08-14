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Safaricom names two Vodacom bosses to board as two directors exit
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.