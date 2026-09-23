Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nyanza

Ruto takes Linda Mwananchi fight to Orengo’s Siaya backyard
Politics

Ruto takes Linda Mwananchi fight to Orengo’s Siaya backyard

Governor James Orengo was at the heart of Ruto’s criticism, with the President questioning his decision to work with Linda Mwananchi. Ruto alleged that the movement was being sponsored to attack his administration and asked the governor to abandon it and instead cooperate with the national government on development.

By
Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya
News

Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya

Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region

By
Sony Sugar MD Pamela Jane Odhiambo appears before the National Assembly Trade Committee on 5th August, 2026, in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
Counties

Sugar millers defend imports, blame smuggling for industry woes

Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.

By
Defilement cases linked to disco matanga, warns CS Murkomen
News

Defilement cases linked to disco matanga, warns CS Murkomen

Disco matanga are nighttime vigils held at the home of a deceased person, where relatives and neighbours gather to mourn and celebrate the departed. While the events are meant to show solidarity, they often turn into all-night dance parties, leaving children unsupervised and vulnerable to abuse.

By