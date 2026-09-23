Homa Bay voter numbers rise as MP Kaluma projects 4 million Luo votes
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
Governor James Orengo was at the heart of Ruto’s criticism, with the President questioning his decision to work with Linda Mwananchi. Ruto alleged that the movement was being sponsored to attack his administration and asked the governor to abandon it and instead cooperate with the national government on development.
The lights went off while Ruto was speaking during the interview, prompting the President to question why the facility’s generator had not been put into use to prevent the programme from being disrupted.
Under the Kisumu proposal, the airport would become Raila Odinga International Airport, adding to a series of measures being considered by the government to honour the former Prime Minister.
The Kisumu projects therefore combine two longstanding infrastructure challenges: reliable water and wastewater management in a rapidly expanding city, and road connectivity for communities and agricultural producers
Speaking at a church service in Kisumu on Sunday, Ruto said he would ensure that Odinga’s legacy, his party and the issues he championed continued to shape Kenya’s development.
In Kisumu, Ruto is expected to launch the Katito-Awasi road and attend a church service at Voice of Salvation and Healing, among other activities planned during the visit
Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, the lawmaker said the party would give residents an opportunity to choose their leaders, insisting that its nominations would be conducted democratically.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the criticism of the opposition during a meeting with UDA polling centre officials at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.
The lawmakers said Gachagua previously presented Nyanza and its political leaders as a major source of opposition to government, a position they said now raises questions about his renewed interest in the region.
He also sought to ease concerns over historical political tensions between communities from Mt Kenya and Nyanza, particularly the Luo, saying there was no conflict between the two sides
Speaking during a press briefing in Kisumu on Monday, the clergy called for peaceful political competition between the government and opposition, urging leaders to resolve disagreements through dialogue rather than confrontation.
Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region
Odinga criticised the alleged mobilisation of young people to disrupt political gatherings and strongly condemned attacks on journalists covering the events. She urged political leaders to reject violence and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, movement and expression
Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the department said Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Migori, Lamu and Nyandarua are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.
The 12,000-seat stadium, which was renovated and used to host last year's Mashujaa Day celebrations, has now been cleared to make room for a new 14,000-seat facility expected to meet international standards.
Videos seen on social media captured teachers throwing stones back as they tried to protect themselves from the attacking students. Some of the learners had covered their faces with carrier bags, reportedly to avoid being identified by CCTV cameras.
Speaking on Saturday during the ODM Women Empowerment Programme in Suna East, Migori County, the PS said leaders were working closely with electoral authorities to ensure more eligible citizens are enrolled in the voters' register.
The National Treasury had first proposed a specific excise duty of Sh7.5 per kilogram on imported sugar, with exemptions for sugar meant for pharmaceutical use and licensed refiners.
Disco matanga are nighttime vigils held at the home of a deceased person, where relatives and neighbours gather to mourn and celebrate the departed. While the events are meant to show solidarity, they often turn into all-night dance parties, leaving children unsupervised and vulnerable to abuse.