Omtatah sues IEBC over "relaxed" ballot paper security rules
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The former LSK chairperson called for a system in which agents can access election information and discrepancies are documented before final presidential results are declared
The Busia Senator also questioned why the government was continuing to borrow despite concerns about the size of the existing debt. He referred to remarks by the Controller of Budget calling on Treasury to stop adding to the country’s debt burden.
The clash came , when Omtatah appeared before the House to respond to an order requiring him to withdraw the remark. While the senator said he was prepared to withdraw it as a sign of respect for the Senate, he used his response to argue that the word was not against parliamentary language.
According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.
The petition asks the court to determine whether the public debt was incurred lawfully and whether former President Uhuru Kenyatta and a number of current and former government officials should be held personally responsible for decisions made during the borrowing process.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Omtatah alleged that legal provisions within public finance laws had created opportunities for abuse and opened avenues for funds to be handled outside constitutional requirements.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Omtatah said the existing framework relies on ad hoc arrangements that fail to produce credible and accountable leadership for key constitutional bodies.
His remarks come as political competition begins to take shape in Busia County, where former governor Sospeter Ojamoong has already expressed interest in the Senate seat and secured backing from Governor Paul Otuoma, who is expected to defend his position on an ODM ticket.
In a petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, January 2, 2026, Omtatah, alongside CFE Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is challenging the government’s plan to sell 65 per cent of KPC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by March 2026.
Omtatah said it was unacceptable that thousands of staff, including health workers, teachers, and administrators, were still waiting to be paid weeks into the new month.
A long-time activist and outspoken critic of government excesses, Omtatah warned that choosing confrontation over strategy would only delay justice for those already killed or harmed during the protests.
He has called for immediate answers on who sanctioned the operation.
He pointed to the lack of a medical wing, basic emergency tools, and lifts that can accommodate stretchers as unacceptable shortcomings for a facility meant to host lawmakers.
Omtatah accused the county government of attempting to unlawfully sell land that is already publicly owned.
The petition, filed in the High Court by Omtatah and eight others, claims that Eurobond loans were secured without Parliament’s consent and deposited in offshore accounts.
Senator Omtatah also accused the police of failing to safeguard citizens from abductors targeting those critical of the current government.