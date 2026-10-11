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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Okiya Omtatah

Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya
Corridors of Justice

Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya

According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.

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State, activists clash over bid to halt Sh9.6 trillion debt case
Corridors of Justice

State, activists clash over bid to halt Sh9.6 trillion debt case

The petition asks the court to determine whether the public debt was incurred lawfully and whether former President Uhuru Kenyatta and a number of current and former government officials should be held personally responsible for decisions made during the borrowing process.

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Omtatah moves to court to block KPC privatization
News

Omtatah moves to court to block KPC privatization

In a petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, January 2, 2026, Omtatah, alongside CFE Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is challenging the government’s plan to sell 65 per cent of KPC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by March 2026.

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