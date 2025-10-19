RAILA'S FAREWELL
Obasanjo: I’ve lost a brother in the vineyard of Africa
Obasanjo and Raila shared a long friendship rooted in their shared passion for good governance and the advancement of democracy in Africa.
Obasanjo and Raila shared a long friendship rooted in their shared passion for good governance and the advancement of democracy in Africa.
According to MSF’s investigation, the bodies of Hernández and Yohannes were found hundreds of meters from their burned vehicle, while Tedros’s body was discovered next to the car consistent with MSF’s policy that drivers stay with their vehicle.
The meeting took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Lomé, Togo.