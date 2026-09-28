Nairobi revenue rises but financial pressures persist, Controller of Budget says
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
According to the Budget Implementation Review Report for the financial year ended June 2026, Nairobi accounted for the largest share of county travel expenditure after using Sh850 million during the period under review.
KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.
Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.
Turkana recorded the weakest result, raising Sh162.92 million against an annual own-source revenue target of Sh1.2 billion. Its collections translated to a performance rate of only 13.6 per cent during the nine-month period.
Launching the report on Thursday, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the new index provides the Senate with a reliable way of evaluating how counties manage public resources.
Among the areas where Nairobi fell short were clearing pending bills, increasing its own-source revenue collection and improving payroll management.
The county collected Sh15.399 billion during the financial year, representing an increase of Sh1.6 billion from the Sh13.8 billion realised in the 2024/2025 financial year.
The Controller of Budget’s review for the period ending March 31, 2026 says Kisii County collected only a fraction of its own-source revenue target, recorded low development absorption, and carried significant trade payables and a wage bill above the regulatory ceiling.
Siaya collected only 47 per cent of its target, Kajiado 55 per cent, Machakos 56 per cent, and Isiolo 58 per cent. Others that underperformed included Taita Taveta (64 per cent), Bungoma (65 per cent), Kisumu (65 per cent), Kakamega (65 per cent) and Nairobi (66 per cent).