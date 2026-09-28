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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

own-source revenue

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain
Exclusives

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain

KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.

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Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts
Eastern

Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts

Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.

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CoB report: Counties miss Sh20 billion in local revenue
News

CoB report: Counties miss Sh20 billion in local revenue

Siaya collected only 47 per cent of its target, Kajiado 55 per cent, Machakos 56 per cent, and Isiolo 58 per cent. Others that underperformed included Taita Taveta (64 per cent), Bungoma (65 per cent), Kisumu (65 per cent), Kakamega (65 per cent) and Nairobi (66 per cent).

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