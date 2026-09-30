Tribunal clears way for Sifuna team to register Linda Mwananchi
The Tribunal has now directed the Registrar to proceed with the reservation within seven days from the date of the decision.
The Tribunal has now directed the Registrar to proceed with the reservation within seven days from the date of the decision.
The five-member Tribunal, chaired by GAD Gathu Kiragu, is considering five key questions in the dispute involving Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s bid to secure Linda Mwananchi as a political identity.
Records from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) show that on March 13, 2025, the name Ukombozi People’s Party was approved for reservation to an applicant identified as Allan Jayuga Akivaga.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Assistant Registrar of Political Parties Agatha Wahome said 99 parties are already fully registered and eligible to take part in the election, while the 37 provisional parties are at different stages of completing the requirements.
UDP has proposed adopting the name Ukombozi People’s Party (UPP), with the planned changes coming at a time when the party is reportedly among those being considered by leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement.