Ex-Rwanda presidential guard Tom Byabagamba dies in prison aged 59
Byabagamba consistently rejected the accusations during the court proceedings. He maintained that the claims brought against him had been made up.
Byabagamba consistently rejected the accusations during the court proceedings. He maintained that the claims brought against him had been made up.
Kwibuka, which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda, is an annual period of mourning and reflection observed across Rwanda and by the global community.
The move comes just months after Nsengiyumva was named Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda in February 2025.
The extended Liberation Day break comes amid heightened regional tension over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Her arrest follows her appearance in court on Thursday in Kigali, where she was questioned in connection with the ongoing trial of nine individuals accused of plotting to overthrow the government through non-violent means.
The move was confirmed in a diplomatic note issued late Saturday, in which Rwanda cited its decision to withdraw from the bloc as a direct response to developments at the recent summit held in Malabo.
"We should not expect that the AI that is being created in other jurisdictions will be effective for us or will work in our environment as well as it should," said Haji.
Diplomatic sources involved in discussions between Rwanda and SADC confirmed that Rwanda has accepted the arrangement for troops to travel overland.
Last week, a source revealed that representatives from the Congolese government and the M23 rebels held a discreet meeting in Doha, marking the first such encounter in years.
Every year, Rwanda marks 'Kwibuka', 'Remembrance' in Kinyarwanda- a sombre 100-day commemoration of the genocide which began on 7 April 1994. President Paul Kagame is expected to pay his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the site where more than 250,000 victims are believed to be buried.