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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Paul Kagame

Top Rwandan opposition leader arrested
Global Affairs

Top Rwandan opposition leader arrested

Her arrest follows her appearance in court on Thursday in Kigali, where she was questioned in connection with the ongoing trial of nine individuals accused of plotting to overthrow the government through non-violent means.

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Rwandan President Paul Kagame during a past event marking the Rwandan genocide. PHOTO/Reuters
News

Rwanda to commemorate 1994 Genocide amid regional tiffs

Every year, Rwanda marks 'Kwibuka', 'Remembrance' in Kinyarwanda- a sombre 100-day commemoration of the genocide which began on 7 April 1994. President Paul Kagame is expected to pay his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the site where more than 250,000 victims are believed to be buried.

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