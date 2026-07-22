Nairobi
Nairobi misses out on Sh5.7bn World Bank grants after reform failures
Among the areas where Nairobi fell short were clearing pending bills, increasing its own-source revenue collection and improving payroll management.
Among the areas where Nairobi fell short were clearing pending bills, increasing its own-source revenue collection and improving payroll management.
The audit further shows that only six counties did not register new hiring during the period, meaning most devolved units expanded their workforce without clear staffing guidance.