Global Affairs
Wildfires: More than 300,000 flee in France and Spain
In Spain, where a state of emergency has been declared, a change in weather conditions has helped firefighters outside Madrid.
In Spain, where a state of emergency has been declared, a change in weather conditions has helped firefighters outside Madrid.
The President will join the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London in signing the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030.
Demonstrators filled Plaza de España, a prominent square in the heart of the capital, many of them waving Spain’s red and yellow national flags.