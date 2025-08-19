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Alliance Girls teacher resigns amid sexual abuse allegations
In a resignation letter dated August 17 and addressed to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Ayiro said he was stepping down with immediate effect.
In a resignation letter dated August 17 and addressed to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Ayiro said he was stepping down with immediate effect.
The Ministry of Education has said it is working with TSC and other partners to address the issue, although the commission operates independently and does not report to the ministry.