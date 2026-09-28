Ruto, leaders mourn death of Martha Karua’s father
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
Taking to her X account on Thursday, Karua noted that the conclusion of the nearly eight-year murder trial reaffirmed the urgent need for criminal justice agencies to prioritise cases involving violence against women, noting that while the prosecution showed determination, justice should not take so long to be delivered
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutemi argued that key sections of the law, enacted shortly after the 2010 Constitution, have limited the ability of schools to effectively discipline students.
Karua questioned the scale of government spending on official travel and accompanying delegations, arguing that the current approach is unsustainable and disconnected from public needs
The People’s Liberation Party and Kalonzo Musyoka allege police used teargas, rubber bullets and live ammunition on an opposition convoy at Gitaru Interchange, injuring occupants and prompting calls for urgent investigations.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation, Bashir acknowledged that some observers describe the opposition as “confused,” but she said this is a natural outcome of a diverse democratic system.
At a gathering on Thursday, attended by elders, women and youth, Malela Ali was nominated as the candidate to represent Banisa under the People’s Liberation Party (PLP).
In an interview with Radio Generation, she described how the Ruto administration has repurposed state resources to serve a few, leaving ordinary Kenyans struggling with debt, poor services, and defunded health and education sectors.