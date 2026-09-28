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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

PLP

Karua calls for faster justice in femicide cases Obado conviction
Crime

Karua calls for faster justice in femicide cases Obado conviction

Taking to her X account on Thursday, Karua noted that the conclusion of the nearly eight-year murder trial reaffirmed the urgent need for criminal justice agencies to prioritise cases involving violence against women, noting that while the prosecution showed determination, justice should not take so long to be delivered

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