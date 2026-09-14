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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Political endorsements

Women lawmakers back Donya Dorice for Bonchari MP seat
Counties

Women lawmakers back Donya Dorice for Bonchari MP seat

A group of women MPs rallied behind Kisii County Woman Representative Donya Dorice Aburi, endorsing her bid for Bonchari as the 2027 General Election approaches. The event also drew pledges for peace, women’s political participation, and support for the broad-based government.

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