Politics
Linda Mwananchi backs Edwin Sifuna for 2027 presidential race
The resolutions were announced following a mobilisation tour of Nairobi that culminated in a rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday
The resolutions were announced following a mobilisation tour of Nairobi that culminated in a rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday
The fresh endorsement comes as leaders in Bungoma continue to rally around Wetang’ula, who has previously been mentioned as a potential presidential contender beyond the 2027 election.
A group of women MPs rallied behind Kisii County Woman Representative Donya Dorice Aburi, endorsing her bid for Bonchari as the 2027 General Election approaches. The event also drew pledges for peace, women’s political participation, and support for the broad-based government.