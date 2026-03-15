Pope Leo XIV moves into papal residence
Leo, the first US pope, decided to move into the apartments in the wake of his May 8, 2025, election as head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
Leo, the first US pope, decided to move into the apartments in the wake of his May 8, 2025, election as head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
Leo was chosen as the new pope on the second day of the conclave following the death of Pope Francis last month.
The choice of Prevost was announced by French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti with the Latin words "Habemus Papam"
The cardinals in the chapel have no communication with the outside world until a new pope is elected.
If the smoke is black, it signals that no pope has been chosen; white smoke-we have a pope!
The election follows the recent death of Pope Francis.
The initiative, led by Caritas Jerusalem, comes at a time when the region’s healthcare system has nearly collapsed.
The picture, which was shared by official White House social media accounts, comes as Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis.
A total of 133 cardinals are set to take part in this sacred process, which will soon determine the 267th leader of the global Catholic community.
The Archdiocese of Nairobi said on Wednesday that the Kenyan cardinal will not be involved in the selection of Pope Francis’s successor, citing his current health status.
The gathering will bring together about 135 cardinals from different parts of the world to choose a new Pope.
Amisi expressed confusion over the president’s decision to send a representative and then attend the same event himself.
His designs use high-quality natural materials and are finished with hand embroidery.
Vatican officials prepared for up to 250,000 people to crowd St. Peter’s Square.
Pope Francis had requested to be buried in a simple wooden coffin with a zinc interior.
Saturday's three fixtures will now be played on Sunday due to Pope Francis' funeral being held that day in Rome, Serie A authorities said Tuesday night.
British media have pointed out that Prince William’s presence at such an event signals a significant step in his increasing public and diplomatic responsibilities.
Tigania West MP John Mutunga echoed the sentiments, describing the Pope as a symbol of unity.
If no candidate receives the required two-thirds majority, the ballots are burned in a stove with chemicals that release black smoke. This lets the public know that no decision has been reached.
Outrage quickly spread online, with users calling the comment “disgusting,” “un-Christian,” and “deeply disrespectful.” One critic wrote, “Marjorie, what kind of Christian dances on a man’s grave and calls it God’s will?”
The 88-year-old was a known football fan and had supported Argentine side San Lorenzo since he was a child.
He further noted that Raila, being a distinguished and influential figure in Kenya, should always be accorded the respect and honor he deserves.
Aware that the end of his earthly life was drawing near, he focused solely on his burial place.
In past funerals, the body of a deceased Pope was placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque in St Peter’s Basilica, allowing the public to view it. Pope Francis has removed this tradition.
In a moving tribute, President Ruto honored the late pontiff for his life of service, marked by humility, empathy, and a steadfast dedication to justice.
He was also the first Pope from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere.
At 9:45 am, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the demise.
Since his discharge from the hospital, Pope Francis has made several unplanned outings, despite his doctors advising him to rest.