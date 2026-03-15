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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Pope Francis

EXPLAINER: How a new Pope is chosen
Global Affairs

EXPLAINER: How a new Pope is chosen

If no candidate receives the required two-thirds majority, the ballots are burned in a stove with chemicals that release black smoke. This lets the public know that no decision has been reached.

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