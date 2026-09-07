Tanzania's First Gentleman Hafidh Ameir Hassan dies in Zanzibar
Hassan died at around 8 am on Monday, September 7, 2026, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment, according to Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi
Hassan died at around 8 am on Monday, September 7, 2026, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment, according to Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi
Nchimbi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s deputy since November 2025, said he had formally informed her of his decision.His resignation takes effect on September 4, ending a political career spanning more than three decades.
The issue came to the fore during a joint engagement on Monday where Suluhu revealed she had directly sought an explanation from Ruto over the statement, saying it had been made without her knowledge.
CHADEMA called on the African Union to publicly address Tanzania’s electoral process, back independent investigations into reported violations, condemn the use of treason laws against political opponents, and reiterate that political authority must come from citizens’ freely expressed will rather than fear or coercion.
In a message shared to commemorate the national holiday, President Suluhu expressed gratitude to God for guiding the nation through more than six decades of sovereignty, noting that Tanzania’s stability remains a model for Africa and the rest of the world.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki represented President William Ruto and the Government of Kenya at the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma on Monday
Addressing the nation, President Suluhu said all observer groups had already released their preliminary reports following the elections, and the government appreciates their presence and observations.
In an address to the nation, President Suluhu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, destruction of property, and disruption of peace witnessed in several cities and towns.
The opposition party CHADEMA claims at least 800 people have been killed by security forces after the disputed vote, which saw Hassan declared winner with 98 percent.
In a statement issued on November 1, 2025, the Commission said it was alarmed by reports of widespread unrest and violence that erupted after the elections.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the embassy said security services were responding to the protests and urged U.S. government personnel to shelter in place at their residences until further notice.