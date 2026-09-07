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President Samia Suluhu

Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi, Tanzania’s resigned VP?
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Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi, Tanzania’s resigned VP?

Nchimbi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s deputy since November 2025, said he had formally informed her of his decision.His resignation takes effect on September 4, ending a political career spanning more than three decades.

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