Trump raises global tariffs to 15% after Supreme Court blow
The earlier 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 24 February. It remains unclear whether the higher 15 percent rate will take effect on the same day.
The earlier 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 24 February. It remains unclear whether the higher 15 percent rate will take effect on the same day.
Trump spoke from the Oval Office on Thursday, criticising the original policy. He said the 2009 ruling was "a disastrous Obama era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers".
South Korea said it had not received official notification of the tariff change and expressed a desire to hold immediate talks with Washington. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, currently in Canada, is expected to travel to the United States soon to meet Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss the matter.
Visuals shared at the event depicted sprawling skyscrapers along the coast, new residential zones in Rafah, and a phased approach to developing industrial, agricultural, and recreational areas for Gaza’s 2.1 million residents.
Gold touched $4,689.39 an ounce, while silver climbed to $94.08 an ounce, marking record levels for both metals. The spike followed Trump’s warning that he would impose tariffs on several European nations opposing his plan to take over Greenland.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 1,850 protesters, 135 security-affiliated individuals, nine uninvolved civilians, and nine children have died over 17 days of violent demonstrations, despite strict internet restrictions.
Baghaei underscored the importance of tangible shifts in the U.S. position on sanctions, pointing out that no meaningful progress has been observed to date.