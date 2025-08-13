Zelensky rejects any deal ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Zelensky warned that giving up Donbas now would create a bridgehead for Russian forces to prepare new attacks
Zelensky warned that giving up Donbas now would create a bridgehead for Russian forces to prepare new attacks
This diplomatic move follows a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently cautioned Moscow that it faces “severe” sanctions if no ceasefire is achieved within the next 50 days.
Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched a total of 450 drones and missiles during the offensive.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian forces fired 597 Shahed drones and 26 missiles, targeting regions from the northeast including Kharkiv and Sumy to the western cities of Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, near the borders with Poland and Romania.
Speaking alongside outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Kyiv, Zelensky said the alliance between the two nations must endure despite political changes.
According to a statement from the Kremlin on Monday, the decision was made "based on humanitarian considerations."
“We will not trade our sovereignty for a temporary peace,” said a senior Ukrainian adviser. “Russia started this war, and it must end it by withdrawing completely.”