Business
Governor Nyong’o applauds President Ruto’s agreement on SGR extension
Nyong’o expressed his appreciation to President Ruto for successfully negotiating funding for the much-anticipated project with the Chinese government.
Nyong’o expressed his appreciation to President Ruto for successfully negotiating funding for the much-anticipated project with the Chinese government.
"I sincerely apologise for this statement. I do not hold the belief that any woman (or other human being) deserves to be killed under any circumstances," she said.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a true patriot, a devoted family man, and a steadfast servant of the people," said the family in a statement.