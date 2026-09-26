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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

presidential election

Congo heads to polls with Sassou favoured amid rights concerns
Global Affairs

Congo heads to polls with Sassou favoured amid rights concerns

Sassou, 82, has led the oil-producing Central African nation for most of the period since 1979, stepping away only briefly for five years. In the current race, he faces six lesser-known candidates after major opposition parties chose not to field contenders, leaving the election with little suspense for many voters.

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