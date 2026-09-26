Lula targets Brazil's online betting industry ahead of election
Lula signed the provisional order on Friday, introducing measures that "prohibits all sports betting and online casinos".
Lula signed the provisional order on Friday, introducing measures that "prohibits all sports betting and online casinos".
Gachoka linked the current emphasis on coalition-building to Kenya's history of political alliances and the debates that accompanied the transition to multi-party politics in the 1990s
Ruto defeated Raila Odinga with 50.5% of the vote against Odinga’s 48.8%
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
The victory gives Hichilema another five years in office and extends his political career after a long pursuit of the presidency. The 64-year-old was making his seventh attempt at the top office, while Mundubile was contesting for the presidency for the first time.
Hichilema had 54.82% or 1,056,812 of the declared votes, figures showed, putting him on track for re-election without a second-round runoff if he keeps the overall majority.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had paused the exercise after receiving reports of attacks involving polling officials and alleged incidents in which marked ballot papers were taken from ballot boxes.
The presidential spending limit is Sh6,112,543,133, based on a national population of about 47.56 million and a land area of approximately 581,307 square kilometres
The case was filed by petitioners who argued that the next presidential election should be held in 2026 because the previous presidential election was conducted on August 9, 2022.
While support for the FIFA chief has grown across much of the football world, opposition has mainly come from parts of Europe, where concerns have been raised over FIFA's recent handling of several issues during the World Cup.
The Deputy Party leader added that the opposition was repeating familiar mistakes and had drifted back into confusion similar to what it faced in the 2022 election cycle.
The Ministry of Interior said Guelleh, who has been in office since 1999, took 97.81 per cent of votes cast in Friday’s election, defeating Unified Democratic Center candidate Mohamed Farah Samatar, who managed 2.19 per cent.
Sassou, 82, has led the oil-producing Central African nation for most of the period since 1979, stepping away only briefly for five years. In the current race, he faces six lesser-known candidates after major opposition parties chose not to field contenders, leaving the election with little suspense for many voters.
Recent opinion polls say Seguro will collect twice as many votes as Ventura in the head-to-head between the two top candidates in last month’s first round of voting, when none of the runners captured more than 50 per cent of the vote required for victory.
Ekane, 74, was a senior member of an opposition coalition that endorsed Issa Tchiroma Bakary in the October presidential election.
Tchiroma Bakary, 76, a former government minister who broke away from long-time President Paul Biya, 92, claims his team has compiled a comprehensive tally from individual polling stations, leaving no doubt about his victory.