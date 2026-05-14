Government plans Sh3,000 monthly pay for village elders in new proposal
PS Omollo explained that the idea has been under discussion for nearly a decade, noting that earlier directions from Parliament helped push the process forward.
PS Omollo explained that the idea has been under discussion for nearly a decade, noting that earlier directions from Parliament helped push the process forward.
Omollo urged riders to collaborate with authorities to curb harassment by criminal groups targeting riders, women, leaders and business people.
PS Raymond Omollo said the Wajir Stadium project has already created employment for more than 400 people daily and is expected to reach substantial completion by mid-May.
According to the statement signed by Dr Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and Chairperson of the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4), authorities moved swiftly to mitigate the impact once the breach was detected.
PS Omollo added that the government has deployed sufficient security personnel and is working closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to coordinate operations ahead of polling day.
According to Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, the proposal is part of a wider plan to strengthen student participation in national security structures and make learning institutions safer.