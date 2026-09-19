Fresh State Board changes as Ruto, CSs appoint and reappoint officials
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The President also appointed Moses Narok to chair the board of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority for one year.
The judiciary recorded the highest combined rating of respondents who said they had “a lot” or “some” trust, at 36%. It was followed by county government leadership at 31% and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 30%
In a memorandum submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly on September 3, the lawyers said the proposed changes would help prevent institutions from ignoring Parliament’s legislative decisions through prolonged inaction.
The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections
The Commission handled 813 complaints against public institutions between January and December last year. Of these, 228 cases, equivalent to 28 per cent, were concluded, while 579 were still awaiting resolution.
The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.
MCK Director for Media Training and Development, Victor Bwire said brand ambassadors serve as the vital link between public institutions and the communities they serve, stressing that they should have a thorough understanding of their organisation's mandate, values, products and services to represent it effectively
Under the new arrangement, ministries, departments and agencies will only be expected to act on directives formally issued through Koskei's office. Any reports on the implementation of presidential directives will also be submitted through the same office.
President Ruto also appointed Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), replacing an earlier appointment made through a 2025 Gazette Notice.
Speaking during his thanksgiving service in Ganze, Kilifi County on Sunday, Jacobs urged both the national and county governments to emulate President William Ruto’s approach of trusting and empowering young leaders.
At the centre of the changes is a shift that prevents the SRC from having broad control over salary structures across public institutions. Members of Parliament rejected provisions that would have allowed the commission to exert influence over pay frameworks established by bodies such as the Teachers Service Commission and the Public Service Commission.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, COTU (K) said the move was necessary to safeguard public resources, protect workers, and strengthen governance.
The task orce’s mandate will include creating a uniform framework for salaries and benefits across ministries, departments, and state agencies, ensuring employees with comparable qualifications and responsibilities receive equal pay.