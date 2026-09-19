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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public institutions

Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16
News

Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16

The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections

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Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions
News

Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions

The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.

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MCK pushes for better brand representation in public institutions
News

MCK pushes for better brand representation in public institutions

MCK Director for Media Training and Development, Victor Bwire said brand ambassadors serve as the vital link between public institutions and the communities they serve, stressing that they should have a thorough understanding of their organisation's mandate, values, products and services to represent it effectively

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MPs scale back SRC authority in new pay regulations
News

MPs scale back SRC authority in new pay regulations

At the centre of the changes is a shift that prevents the SRC from having broad control over salary structures across public institutions. Members of Parliament rejected provisions that would have allowed the commission to exert influence over pay frameworks established by bodies such as the Teachers Service Commission and the Public Service Commission.

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