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Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries name new leaders to key State boards
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
The party’s Communications Strategist, George Ngaira, says it was formed to reform Kenya’s political infrastructure, create a new generation of leaders and provide young people with opportunities to pursue elective office