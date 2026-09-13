Zelensky ready to meet Putin at Miami G20 but Kremlin refuses
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
The legislation, passed on Friday, targets Russian officials, wealthy business leaders, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet of vessels accused of helping Moscow bypass restrictions on its oil exports. The bill will now move to the House of Representatives, although lawmakers will not vote on it until at least early September because Congress is currently on its summer recess.
Ukraine said it targeted military and energy facilities in Crimea -- Moscow's key logistics base for its four-year military offensive -- in one of the biggest attacks on the peninsula in recent months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was the main target, but other areas were also hit, with at least 83 people injured.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed "an individual suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack" had been detained.
Earlier this month, Putin declared that Russia has no intention of waging war in Europe but claimed it could act immediately if Europeans chose confrontation. On Friday, he added that further invasions would not occur “if you don't cheat us like you cheated us with Nato's eastward expansion”.
The sanctions were announced a day after Trump postponed a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest. Meanwhile, Russia launched intense attacks across Ukraine, resulting in at least seven deaths, including children.
The proposal, made during a televised meeting with top officials in the Kremlin, outlines Moscow’s readiness to uphold the last remaining nuclear arms control framework between the two countries.
Israel’s surprise airstrike on Hamas offices in Doha and a Russian drone incursion deep into Polish territory have disrupted Washington’s diplomatic efforts and raised questions about Trump’s ability to influence leaders he considers partners, Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey underlined that the support extended not only to sustaining Ukraine through the current conflict but also to strengthening its future security.
Putin, through a translator, suggested that breakthroughs in biotechnology could one day allow continuous organ replacement, keeping people young and potentially paving the way to eternal life.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Putin was ready to meet Ukraine's leader "when the agenda is ready for a summit and accused Zelensky of saying "no to everything".
The meeting comes after a summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that failed to deliver an immediate ceasefire
Zelensky made the announcement after holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump
The two leaders met for nearly three hours in Anchorage and later issued brief joint remarks before leaving without taking questions from the press.
Starovoit had been appointed minister of transport in May 2024, following a nearly six-year stint as governor of the Kursk region.
Ukrainian officials reported five fatalities and 80 injuries as cruise missiles and hundreds of drones struck Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lutsk, and Ternopil.