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Lent and Ramadhan start together in rare global alignment
For Christians, tomorrow marks Ash Wednesday, the official beginning of Lent, a 40-day period commemorating Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before launching his ministry.
For Christians, tomorrow marks Ash Wednesday, the official beginning of Lent, a 40-day period commemorating Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before launching his ministry.
For Muslims, the month-long time of Ramadhan is like training at a spiritual school. Those who accurately and genuinely observe it come out of it refreshed, as if they had graduated, their sins of the past vanishing like parched leaves.