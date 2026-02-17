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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ramadhan

Ramadhan 2026: A sacred time of reflection and faith
News

Ramadhan 2026: A sacred time of reflection and faith

For Muslims, the month-long time of Ramadhan is like training at a spiritual school. Those who accurately and genuinely observe it come out of it refreshed, as if they had graduated, their sins of the past vanishing like parched leaves.

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