Not my decision! Vinicius exempts himself from penalty blame
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
Desire Doue led PSG’s 3-2 comeback at Monaco, while Vinicius Junior’s goal and alleged racist abuse marked Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at Benfica in a dramatic Champions League play-off night.
Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at Benfica was halted after Vinicius Jr alleged racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni, triggering FIFA’s protocol and renewed criticism of football’s response.
José Mourinho says Benfica will face a “wounded and dangerous” Real Madrid in their Champions League play‑off, after January’s dramatic 4–2 Lisbon defeat left the 15‑time winners chasing revenge.
Missing the spark of suspended forward Vinícius Júnior and the midfield dynamism of injured Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos were short on dazzle but heavy on determination.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
The 15‑time European champions produced a ruthless display that will lift spirits in the Spanish capital and sharpen their bid to reach the last 16.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Raphinha’s brace gave Barcelona a 3-2 Supercopa win over Real Madrid in Jeddah, securing Hansi Flick’s first trophy of the season and exposing defensive issues for both Clásico rivals.
When Real needed a moment of brilliance, Kylian Mbappé obliged. In the 24th minute, Jude Bellingham slid a perfectly weighted pass into the France captain’s path, and Mbappé did the rest;
Alonso still believes he can find solutions, and some within the club admire his modernising impulse.
According to reports, Al-Hilal are primed to table a formal bid for the 33-year-old Egyptian winger, a move that would send seismic ripples through Merseyside.
Celta’s triumph marks their first La Liga win over Real since May 2014, ending a 22-game drought against the capital giants.
What began with a Greek shocker soon became a masterclass in finishing, pace and ruthless instinct from the French superstar.
The England midfielder’s late intervention capped a rollercoaster evening at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, where Madrid twice fell behind but twice fought back.
The 19-year-old arrived in Madrid amid fireworks and feverish expectation, scored when called upon, but this season has slipped into the shadows and the questions are getting louder.
With the score still in the balance, Alonso withdrew Vinícius in the 72nd minute for Rodrygo. The Brazilian’s reaction was unmistakable: he jabbed at his chest as if asking “me?”, shouted and laughed in disbelief.
Alonso’s stamp was obvious. Madrid pressed with purpose, snarling at Barcelona’s build-up and forcing errors from goalkeeper to centre-backs.
A statement read: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. "Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to trigger a dramatic plot twist by meeting Harry Kane’s €60 million release clause and matching the wages needed to bring the striker back from Bayern Munich.
Alonso's side were overrun 5-2 on Saturday by Atletico Madrid and the coach, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in June, insisted his wounded team has not yet defined their personality.