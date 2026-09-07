Magistrate Rose Ndombi recuses herself from Mutegi corruption case
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.
According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.
Supreme Court nominee Katwa Kigen told Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission he would act fairly despite prior legal work for President William Ruto, citing recusal and judicial safeguards in election disputes.
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.