Ask for it in Parliament! Ruto tells Sifuna over Dangote deal
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.
ong the products expected from the facility is polypropylene, which he said could help meet the needs of Kenya’s plastics manufacturers.
The month-long offer has already attracted interest from members of the public, with some investors using their savings to buy a stake in the facility.
The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors including energy, manufacturing, ports, natural gas, fertiliser production, and infrastructure development, as Tanzania positions itself as a regional investment hub.
The Lidambitsa refinery, a key project of the Ministry of Mining, is strategically positioned to benefit from the nearby Isulu–Bushingala belt, expected to supply consistent, high-quality ore.