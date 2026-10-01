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Radio Generation Kenya

refinery

Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030
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Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030

Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.

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