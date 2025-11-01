News
Rescue operations underway after mudslides claim 10 lives in Marakwet East
The Government has dispatched police and military helicopters carrying medical personnel and Red Cross staff to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.
The Government has dispatched police and military helicopters carrying medical personnel and Red Cross staff to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.
The operation, which took place on September 27, 2027, followed a targeted intelligence-led raid on a residential apartment on the outskirts of Nairobi.
The incident adds to a growing list of attacks on commercial vessels in the region as the Houthis escalate their campaign.