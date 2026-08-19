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Radio Generation Kenya

Resident Magistrate

Child trafficker slapped with Sh30 million fine in Lamu Court
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Child trafficker slapped with Sh30 million fine in Lamu Court

In a judgement delivered by Resident Magistrate Hon. Flavian Mulama, Diana Akinyi Simiyu was found guilty of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1) as read with Section 3(5) of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, 2010. The court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

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