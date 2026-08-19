Corridors of Justice
Six arraigned in Homa Bay over alleged plans to commit felonies
According to the prosecution, they were allegedly armed “with the intent to assault causing actual bodily harm.”
According to the prosecution, they were allegedly armed “with the intent to assault causing actual bodily harm.”
In a judgement delivered by Resident Magistrate Hon. Flavian Mulama, Diana Akinyi Simiyu was found guilty of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1) as read with Section 3(5) of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, 2010. The court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.