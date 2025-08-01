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MCA pushes for crackdown on illegal pole posters in Nairobi
Nairobi MCA John Rex Omolleh tabled a motion urging City Hall to operationalise the Nairobi City County Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Act, 2018.
Nairobi MCA John Rex Omolleh tabled a motion urging City Hall to operationalise the Nairobi City County Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Act, 2018.
Mosiria emphasized that anyone caught littering or spitting in public spaces will be arrested and prosecuted according to county regulations.