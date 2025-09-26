MPs reject governors’ demand for bigger Road Levy share
Counties manage over 81 per cent of Kenya’s road network, spanning more than 121,000 kilometres, yet the levy collected on every litre of fuel would barely support maintenance.
Counties manage over 81 per cent of Kenya’s road network, spanning more than 121,000 kilometres, yet the levy collected on every litre of fuel would barely support maintenance.
The programme, initiated by the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), is designed to mobilise Sh175 billion by securitising a portion of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund.
The 2024 adjustment saw the levy rise from 18 shillings to 25 shillings per litre, the first increase in nearly ten years, with the last being in 2016.
High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi found that denying counties access to the RMLF violated their constitutional role in maintaining county roads.
Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo stated that up to 50 percent of the revenue collected from the road maintenance levy will be directed toward the securitization initiative.