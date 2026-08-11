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NTSA issues four-month deadline for collection of physical logbooks
The notice follows an earlier public notice issued by NTSA on Thursday, June 11, 2026, concerning the collection of unclaimed physical logbooks
The notice follows an earlier public notice issued by NTSA on Thursday, June 11, 2026, concerning the collection of unclaimed physical logbooks
CS Chirchir cited the Road Safety Investment Plan (2025), which estimates that road crashes cost Kenya about Sh1.356 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 8.2 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).