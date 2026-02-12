PS Njogu defends Kenya’s stand on human trafficking, details State action
Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu says while the country is a key travel and business centre, it should not be labelled a trafficking hub.
Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu says while the country is a key travel and business centre, it should not be labelled a trafficking hub.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has repeatedly urged Kenyans seeking employment abroad to rely only on officially sanctioned channels and to report suspected cases of fraud to the relevant authorities.
Speaking on Friday, November 21, 2025, during an engagement with Kenyans in Perth, Australia, Njogu said the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has, over the past three years, strengthened mechanisms aimed at ensuring the rights, safety and welfare of citizens overseas are prioritised.
The child arrived safely at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, October 25, 2025, accompanied by Diaspora Affairs Officer Grace Akello.
This initiative forms part of a wider effort to enhance labour migration systems and create well-organized international job placements for Kenyan professionals.
PS Njogu confirmed that the recruitment ads circulating on social media had no official authorization and were part of a scam.
The Sharjah Police reported that a criminal laboratory team has been deployed to determine what sparked the blaze.