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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Roseline Njogu

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Kathure Njogu during an engagement with Kenyans in Perth, Australia/HANDOUT
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Protection of Kenyans abroad remains top priority, says PS Njogu

Speaking on Friday, November 21, 2025, during an engagement with Kenyans in Perth, Australia, Njogu said the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has, over the past three years, strengthened mechanisms aimed at ensuring the rights, safety and welfare of citizens overseas are prioritised.

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