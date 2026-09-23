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Apart from the showers, the weatherman said cool and cloudy conditions will persist in several parts of the country for much of the day. The affected areas include Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado.