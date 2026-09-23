Coast
Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
Apart from the showers, the weatherman said cool and cloudy conditions will persist in several parts of the country for much of the day. The affected areas include Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado.