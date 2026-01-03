State vows stern action over collapsed South C building
Speaking at the scene, CS Ruku revealed that the building had flouted construction regulations prior to Friday’s collapse.
Speaking at the scene, CS Ruku revealed that the building had flouted construction regulations prior to Friday’s collapse.
Ruku accused some leaders of pushing communities into conflict to protect their political interests. He said such behaviour had become tiresome to citizens who now want leaders to focus on service delivery rather than quarrels.
The Ministry of Public Service said the findings show deep collusion and a network that enabled civil servants to cheat retirement, receive double payments, and secure positions using forged certificates.
The task orce’s mandate will include creating a uniform framework for salaries and benefits across ministries, departments, and state agencies, ensuring employees with comparable qualifications and responsibilities receive equal pay.
Ruku said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on rolling out tangible projects across the country to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.
The Cabinet Secretary added that he would personally follow up to ensure more services are made available through the facilities.
Ruku said the government is fully mobilized to respond quickly to any emergencies that may arise due to flooding
The CS said public officers must uphold the same level of commitment as the country’s top leadership, noting that many Kenyans are left waiting due to late reporting and absenteeism in government offices.
The CS further stated that any staff found to have violated the directive would be issued with show-cause letters.
Ruku commended officials from the Teachers Service Commission, the Regional Coordinator of Probation, the Immigration office, and the Regional Surveyor’s office for reporting to duty on time.