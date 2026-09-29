Dangote targets 12m tonnes of fertiliser production by 2029
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Mudavadi disclosed that Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad are facing serious financial difficulties that have weakened their ability to support stranded citizens through evacuations, legal assistance, shelter and repatriation.
Information Minister Zhemu Soda said the Zimbabweans had been lured by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad using "social media platforms as their primary hunting ground".
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Ngarachu dismissed the belief that wars in distant regions do not concern Africa.
Despite hopes for progress, ongoing hostilities and deep divisions on territorial demands continue to cast doubt over any immediate breakthrough.
In a statement on Saturday, September 27, 2025, the embassy described as ‘misleading’ media coverage regarding Mikhail Lyapin, a Russian national.
The strikes caused widespread damage and underscored the growing civilian toll of the ongoing war.
This diplomatic move follows a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently cautioned Moscow that it faces “severe” sanctions if no ceasefire is achieved within the next 50 days.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian forces fired 597 Shahed drones and 26 missiles, targeting regions from the northeast including Kharkiv and Sumy to the western cities of Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, near the borders with Poland and Romania.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.