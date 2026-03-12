DP Kindiki promises thrilling Safari Rally experience for 2026
The DP also assured the public that security arrangements have been reinforced along all rally routes to protect participants and spectators throughout the four-day event.
The DP also assured the public that security arrangements have been reinforced along all rally routes to protect participants and spectators throughout the four-day event.
KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is working closely with traffic police and other government agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety during the rally period.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to ease traffic flow as thousands of rally fans are expected to travel to host towns during the global motorsport event.
KCB has committed Ksh 28.5 million to support five drivers for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, backing local talent, event logistics and sustainability initiatives tied to the reworked four-day format.