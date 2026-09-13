Technology
Altman: OpenAI will not go public in 2026
In June, the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward delaying its IPO until next year.
In June, the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward delaying its IPO until next year.
Under CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s direction, the company has been on a recruitment spree, reportedly offering eye-watering incentives to lure top engineers away from rival firms.
This ruling follows findings that the company violated the Data Protection Act by failing to safeguard the privacy and rights of Kenyan citizens.