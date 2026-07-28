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Sammy Douglas Waweru sworn in as Ol Kalou MP
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
The visit comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Sammy Douglas Waweru the winner of the hotly contested race, handing DCP its first parliamentary seat since the party was formed.