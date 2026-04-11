Sports
England international accuses Saudi of trying to hand Ronaldo league title
Toney suggested that certain decisions may be favouring Cristiano Ronaldo, raising concerns that the title race could be influenced.
Toney suggested that certain decisions may be favouring Cristiano Ronaldo, raising concerns that the title race could be influenced.
What began as a transfer mired in confusion and public finger‑pointing ended with the former Chelsea engine room arriving in Istanbul to bolster the Turkish giants' midfield.