Global Affairs
US Vice President JD Vance and wife welcomes fourth child
The birth marks the first time in modern US history that a sitting vice president has welcomed a child while in office
The birth marks the first time in modern US history that a sitting vice president has welcomed a child while in office
The clean-up event forms part of the Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities Initiative (SaVE), an environmental programme spearheaded by Kithure aimed at promoting practical solutions, innovation and community participation in environmental conservation.