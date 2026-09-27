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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Secretary General

No one can remove me from ODM, Sifuna says
News

No one can remove me from ODM, Sifuna says

Sifuna said attempts to challenge his position outside formal procedures are invalid. He emphasised that ODM’s constitution clearly sets out how leadership changes should happen, including through a National Delegates Convention (NDC) if necessary.

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