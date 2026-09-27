Candidates for UN Secretary General 2026
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan remains one of the leading names in the race after receiving the strongest backing during the first informal vote conducted last month.
In resolutions released following a meeting held at Chungwa House in Nairobi on Monday, ODM said the decision followed an internal disciplinary process that examined complaints against the Nairobi senator in his capacity as Secretary General.
The tribunal held that the decision-making process was flawed, particularly regarding notice, agenda setting and the senator’s opportunity to respond to allegations against him.
It further ordered that, as a sign of good faith, the decision removing Sifuna should not be filed with the Registrar of Political Parties while the internal process is ongoing.
Atwoli was re-elected during a delegates meeting held at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, on Saturday, March 14.
Sifuna’s legal challenge comes after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) decided earlier this year to oust him from the key leadership position.
Mbundi replaces Kenya’s Veronica Nduva, whose term ends in April after she was appointed to complete Kenya’s remaining tenure following the exit of her predecessor.
Sifuna emphasized his loyalty to ODM and its founding principles, promising to continue defending the party.
Sifuna said attempts to challenge his position outside formal procedures are invalid. He emphasised that ODM’s constitution clearly sets out how leadership changes should happen, including through a National Delegates Convention (NDC) if necessary.