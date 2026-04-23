Duale exposes bizarre SHA fraud cases as man lists 375 children
Duale said the anomalies uncovered by the digital platform show coordinated schemes involving individuals, clinicians and private hospitals seeking to manipulate claims.
Duale said the anomalies uncovered by the digital platform show coordinated schemes involving individuals, clinicians and private hospitals seeking to manipulate claims.
Taking to his official X account on Thursday, March 26, Sifuna shared details of the event, calling it the “people’s NDC.” He confirmed the meeting will take place at Ufungamano House on Mamlaka Road starting at 9 am.
Linda Mwananchi has emerged as a counter to the Linda Ground movement led by ODM loyalists aligned with Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.
The Linda Mwananchi faction released an alternative report that highlights unresolved issues surrounding police accountability, protest rights, and alleged abuses during demonstrations. The group argues that these matters remain unaddressed despite commitments made under the political pact.
Oburu made it clear that Sifuna has not been expelled, even after being asked to step aside from his role.
Later, Sifuna accused the government of backing the operation. He said the trouble began earlier in the day when their stage and sound equipment were damaged, before officers moved in again during the rally.
Winnie stressed that the struggle within ODM is about “the soul, virtues and values of ODM” rather than personalities.
The ODM SG recalled Raila’s pivotal role in Kenya’s Second Liberation, emphasizing his contributions as the father of multiparty democracy and the 2010 Constitution that introduced devolution. According to Sifuna, Raila envisioned a political landscape where parties maintained their distinct identities and citizens enjoyed genuine freedom of expression.