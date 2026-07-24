Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns
Shahabuddin had been expected to remain in office until 2028 and was among the few officials from Hasina's administration who survived the sweeping changes that followed the July 2024 uprising.
Shahabuddin had been expected to remain in office until 2028 and was among the few officials from Hasina's administration who survived the sweeping changes that followed the July 2024 uprising.
Amid tight security, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict in absentia since Hasina remains in India.
The museum will showcase artefacts from the uprising, including personal items of protesters killed during the final months of Hasina’s regime
In the recording, Hasina is heard instructing security forces to shoot protesters on sight.
The South Asian country, home to approximately 170 million people, has faced political unrest since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 following a student-led revolt, ending her 15-year authoritarian tenure.