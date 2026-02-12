Sofapaka’s coach Abdalla Juma 25-player shake-up
Sofapaka have axed 14 players and signed 11, including key local and foreign recruits, as new coach Abdalla Juma gambles on a radical midseason reset to escape FKF Premier League relegation.
Sofapaka have axed 14 players and signed 11, including key local and foreign recruits, as new coach Abdalla Juma gambles on a radical midseason reset to escape FKF Premier League relegation.
The champions‑hungry hosts arrive bristling with confidence, but coaching staff and players alike insist on caution. Sofapaka are dangerous, organised, and not to be underestimated.
Nairobi United have signed midfielders John Njuguna and Roy Okal in the mid-season window to strengthen their Mozzart Cup title defence and push for a strong SportPesa League finish.
At 1 PM local time, Sofapaka take on Kakamega Homeboyz, while later on at the same venue, Posta Rangers will be looking to continue with their 100 percent start to the season with a clash against AFC Leopards.
Posta Rangers stunned Mathare United 2-1 in their opening fixture last weekend, and they will be hoping to slay title hopefuls Tusker FC, who also lost their first match of the season to KCB.
"This is a big win for us. No one gave us a chance of beating the defending champions. We played well and scored a fantastic team goal. We are all happy with our effort today, he stated.
With Seven rounds of matches left to play after today's round of fixtures, Tusker know a win over bottom place City Stars will count double in the context of the title race.
Kogalo coach Sinisa Mihic, who had been forced to serve a touchline ban, was involved in several off-the-field incidents that threatened to derail proceedings.