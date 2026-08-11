Gachagua raises fresh questions over deaths of Ogolla and Raila
Gachagua nevertheless questioned the circumstances of Raila's final medical care, asking why doctors who had been treating him were allegedly denied access during his final hours
Gachagua nevertheless questioned the circumstances of Raila's final medical care, asking why doctors who had been treating him were allegedly denied access during his final hours
Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the Ministry of Defence had been tasked with managing the project, leveraging KDF's engineering expertise and project management capacity to deliver what she described as a world-class memorial befitting Raila Odinga's national stature.
Defence Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s correctional system through reforms anchored in human dignity.
She said that any officer or staff found engaging in malpractice would be dealt with decisively, while civilians attempting to buy their way into the forces would face prosecution without exception.
In a statement, KDF says the aircraft was on a training mission in the area when it crashed after experiencing an emergency, killing both pilots.
In a statement released on the evening of Saturday, June 14, 2025, CS Tuya confirmed receiving a detailed briefing on the incident and affirmed that the aircraft involved was a Grob 120A model.
The appointments, released through a gazette notice dated Friday, May 23, bring in new faces expected to steer critical reforms and development within the public sector.
Despite the aircraft’s good history, investigators found that it developed a serious engine problem while in the air, which led to a complete power failure.
She also appealed to fans to avoid damaging stadium property during matches.