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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Soipan Tuya

KDF to oversee Raila Odinga mausoleum construction in Bondo
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KDF to oversee Raila Odinga mausoleum construction in Bondo

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the Ministry of Defence had been tasked with managing the project, leveraging KDF's engineering expertise and project management capacity to deliver what she described as a world-class memorial befitting Raila Odinga's national stature.

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