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Kenya pledges full support for IGAD’s preventive diplomacy plans
The regional forum brought together elders, former heads of state, scholars, and civic leaders to exchange ideas on promoting peace and stability throughout the IGAD region.
The regional forum brought together elders, former heads of state, scholars, and civic leaders to exchange ideas on promoting peace and stability throughout the IGAD region.
The losses are further worsened by liquidity constraints, failure to meet prudential standards and unremitted staff deductions.